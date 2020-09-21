Court seeks Housing Foundation’s comments in plots allotments case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from director general housing foundation in a case pertaining to allotments of plots in violation of its stay orders.

The court also directed director general Employees Housing Society to submit report on the matter in next hearing.

Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case pertaining to the illegal allotments of plots.

At the outset of hearing, the bench asked that to whom the plots were allotted despite of the stay orders of this court. Under what authority, the housing ministry had been allotting the plots, the bench asked.

The chief justice remarked that no one would be given plots until the payments of compensations to affectees of various sectors.

The court sought detailed report and adjourned hearing of the case.

IHC serves notices to federation against GIDC charges: The Islamabad High Court on Monday served Pre-admission notices to federation in a petition moved by 534 CNG stations against collection of charges in line of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by 534 CNG stations owners.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted stance that the levy couldn’t be included into bills of September in accordance of the decision of Supreme Court.

He prayed the court to also issue a stay order against the levy tax collection as this was last date for bill submissions to which the bench observed that it would pass a stay order after hearing respondents.

The petitioner had named Ministry of Petrole-um, OGRA, SNGPL, Sui Northern and Sui Southern as respondents in the case.

The petition had stated that the collection of levy in line of gas infrastructure development was an illegal practice. It prayed the court to declare the decision as void and stop the respondents to disconnect their gas connection on not payments of levy.