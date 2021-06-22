Court summons Gillani in person on July 13

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of accused including former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and summoned him in person in reference pertaining to award of a media campaign contract against the law.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former prime minister and co-accused.

The court once again deferred the indictment of the accused due to their incomplete attendance.

The court instructed Gillani to appear before the court in person on July 13, and adjourned the case.