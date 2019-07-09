Court summons Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference on July 19 for submitting fake trust deed, on Tuesday.

According to details, the notice has been issued by accountability court (AC) Judge Muhammad Bashir.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that the trust deed submitted by Maryam Nawaz was forged, and requested the court to start trial against vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).