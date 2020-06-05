Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on June 11 for indictment in Ramzan mills case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court on Friday has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz for indictment in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on June 11.

According to details, judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry heard the case.

On April 9, 2019, the court had indicted Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif in the same case.

However, both accused had denied the charges against them, and maintained that they had saved Rs2300 billion, assuring that the money was not misused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income.

“Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz’s family, whereas Hamza couldn’t provide details of the sources of his income,” he added.