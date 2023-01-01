Court superior or Admin, CJ PHC observed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan ordered Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar to appear before court today (Tuesday) for arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Irfan Saleem after bail in Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on Monday.

The court had stopped arrest of PTI Peshawar president Irfan Saleem till 10th October, Chief Justice observed.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javed and counsel for petitioner Ali Zaman along with Shah Faisal Ottomankhel advocates appeared before court.

The counsel argued that PTI leader Irfan Saleem was arrested by police despite he had obtained bail 27th September from Anti-Terrorism Court in Radio Pakistan burning case and added that petitioner had already obtained bails in all cases related to 9th & 10th May accidents.

They further added that now Irfan Saleem is transferred to Dir jail and argued that informing court is mandatory for arresting of accused on bail.

In the meantime, Chief Justice PHC observed that judiciary is superior or administration while inquiring from Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Why COC proceeding wouldn’t initiate against DC Peshawar?

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan further added that court has issued that clear ordered that no one would be arrested after obtaining bails. He remarked that it is decided that courts would be informed regarding arrest of accused on bail.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan issued showcase notice to DC Peshawar to appear before court in person today (Tuesday).