Court suspends NADRA’s decision of cancelling Hamdullah’s citizenship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) decision of cancelling JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship, on Tuesday.

According to reports, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on former senator Hafiz Hamdullah’s petition and directed the NADRA to submit its reply within two weeks.

The plaintiff maintained that his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) has been blocked and requested the court to nullify the NADRA’s decision and stop the interior ministry from taking any further action.

I had submitted an application to the database and registration authority last week but no action has been taken by the department, Hafiz Hamdullah told the court.

The NADRA took the stance that a letter was written to the JUI-F leader for the first time in December 2018 as his documents, submitted to a district level committee, were fake and the committee was informed as well.

The chief justice inquired about Hafiz Hamdullah’s children and their CNICs. The applicant’s counsel told that they hold national identity cards and one of his sons is serving in Pakistan Army.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that how can the nationality of the person questioned who is willing to sacrifice his son for the motherland.

The court suspended the NADRA’s decision of cancelling Hafiz Hamdullah’s citizenship after initial arguments, and barred the database and registration authority and the interior ministry from further action till next order.

Earlier, the NADRA blocked Hafiz Hamdullah’s CNIC by terming him a “confirmed alien.” It was stated that the NADRA vide its orders U/S 18(1) and 17(2) has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC issued to Mr. Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor.

The National Database and Registration Authority also directed all the TV channels to refrain from inviting and projecting Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes, talk shows, news etc.