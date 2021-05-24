Court testifies witness against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday recorded the testimony of a prosecution witness in Narowal Sports City reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the corruption reference filed by National Accountability Bureau against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and officials of Pakistan Sports Board. Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of witness Mohsin Raza Jafri and ordered to make the documents produced by him as case record. The court summoned another witness for testimony and adjourned the case till June 14.