Court testifies witness against Zardari in Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testifies one more prosecution witness against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana corruption reference.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding above matter while Farook H. Naek and Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

Arshad Tabriz Advocate cross-examined NAB witness Muhammad Uhad on behalf of co-accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed, after which the court recorded the statement of NAB witness Dilawar.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till July 8.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference till July 7, against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned on request of the defense counsel.

NAB Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, defense Lawyers Arshad Tabriz, Rafi Advocate and Witness National Bank of Pakistan Vice President Nabeel Zahoor appeared before the court.

The defense counsel requested a time for preparation which the court granted and adjourned the hearing.