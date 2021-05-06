Court testifies witness in toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday recorded the statement of a prosecution witness in toshakhana reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Omni Group’s Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed in the graft case.

At the outset of hearing, the court recorded the statement of prosecution witness Muhammad Khuram Aslam, manager Silk Bank Karachi. After this, the court summoned three witness including Mushtaq Ahmed, Kaleem Ahmed and Muhammad Ahmed on next hearing May 27.

It may be mentioned here that former president was accused of receiving vehicles of toshakhana for personal use during the regime of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).