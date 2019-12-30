Court to decide on electoral official

KABUL (AT News): The independent election commission says they were waiting for a third tribunal to decide on Shafiq Zamani, head of the body’s Kabul branch.

Zamani has apparently passed an exam to gain the post, but now he is facing controversies and the electoral body says the third court would make decision whether he continue his post.

The independent administrative reform and civil service commission said Monday that they give the exams of heads of government bodies, but the independent election commission makes final decision.

The Kabul News quotes a person who claims to be winner of the post, saying that another man was appointed in palace of him to run the Kabul branch of election commission.

Now, Zamani who claims to have won the contest seems to have ambiguities, with the independent election commission saying that the post became controversial after the appointment of Zamani.

The commission spokesman, Aziz Ebrahimi, confirmed Monday that Zamani had passed the exam and won the post through an open match, but his position faced controversies after other candidates for the post protested.

He said that the post of commission’s Kabul branch had been run by a caretaker for the past six months.

Meanwhile, members of parliament say that relationships are dominant on the government posts appointments.

They asked the administrative reforms commission not to treat government posts based on discrimination.

Zamani’s documents also confirm he passed the exam. But his appointment suggestion was rejected by presidential office who appointed another person.