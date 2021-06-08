Court to indict CM Sindh on June 30

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Accountability Court on Tuesday issued non bailable arrest warrants against co-accused in a reference of Noriabad Power Project against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The court ordered all the accused to ensure their presence on next date of hearing.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali, directed to block the CNIC of co-accused Muhammad Ali besides issuing their arrest warrants on his continuous absence.

The court also granted one day exemption from hearing to Murad Ali Shah in the case on the request of his counsel.

The court summoned all accused on June 30, for indictment and adjourned the case.