Court to indict former premier Gilani in corruption case today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court to indict former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and other accused on in a case pertaining to the alleged illegal award of government advertisement contracts, Tuesday (today).

Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik directed all the accused, including the PPP leader, to ensure their presence on the next hearing for the purpose.

Senior Leader of PPP and six others have been accused in the reference. They all have been provided copies of the reference.

At a previous hearing, Gilani was given permanent exemption from attending hearings of the case.

The Supreme Court in its order had asked the accountability court to conduct hearings of the case on a daily basis in order to decide it within the stipulated time.

Former premier Gilani, former secretary of Information Technology Farooq Awan, former press information officer (PIO) Mohammad Saleem, former company secretary Universal Service Fund Syed Hasan Sheikh and other individuals were nominated in the corruption reference.

According to NAB, they allegedly misused their positions to illegally grant an advertising contract in contravention of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, causing a loss of Rs129.07 million.