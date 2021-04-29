Court to indict Qaimkhani, others on May 6

ISLAMABAD (APP): Accountability Court-III (AC) of Islamabad on Thursday ordered to provide the copies of corruption reference pertaining to assets beyond known means to accused, including former Director General Parks Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali, who heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), also directed to club the ‘supardari’ plea filed by the accused with the main reference for hearing together. The court said charges would be framed against the accused on date of next hearing.

Qaimkhani was produced before the court from Adiala Jail.

The judge instructed the accused to ensure their attendance on next hearing so that the trial could be proceeded further.

The court also ordered to club the pleas of accused Shahrukh Jamal and others regarding the ‘supardari’ of substances and NAB’s requests for seizing of 35 properties with the main reference.

The case was then adjourned till May 6.