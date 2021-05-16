COVID-19: 114 new cases, 3 deaths reported

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Public Health Sunday reported 114 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,402 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 3 deaths and 23 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.

The new cases were reported in Kabul (31), Balkh (23), Herat (12, Kandahar (11), Helmand (6), Bamiyan (8), Kapisa (3), Logar (6), Ghazni (7), Uruzgan (4), and Nuristan (3) provinces. Deaths were reported in Kabul (2), and Nangarhar (1) provinces.

The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 63,598, the total number of reported deaths is 2,745, and the total number of recoveries is 54,686.

So far, 430,854 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 6,167 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 3,370,245 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 162,551,932.