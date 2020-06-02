COVID-19 Cases exceed 16,000 in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 759 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,322 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 16,509.

The ministry also reported five COVID-19 deaths and 22 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

Kabul is a hotspot with 266 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, positive cases were reported in Kabul (266), Herat (212), Paktia (66), Balkh (39), Nangarhar (34), Baghlan (27), Bamiyan (21), Khost (25), Faryab (18), Takhar (17), Ghazni (18), Parwan (4), Samangan (2), Kapisa (7) and Badakhshan (3).

The total number of known deaths is 270 and recovered cases is 1,450.

So far, the ministry has tested 40,950 samples countrywide.

The total active cases in the country is 14,789. The total accumulated confirmed cases is 16,509.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 375,683 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 6,273,402, according to Johns Hopkins University.