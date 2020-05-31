COVID-19 cases over 15,000 in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): On Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 680 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,112 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 25 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

Kabul leads with 371 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 624 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The positive cases were reported in Kabul (371), Herat (111), Balkh (75), Samangan (33), Takhar (22), Nangarhar (21), Laghman (18), Baghlan (11), Kunar (6), Logar (7), Parwan (2), Bamiyan (2) and Daikundi (1).

The total number of known deaths is 257 and recovered cases is 1,328.

So far, the ministry has tested 38,460 samples countrywide.

The total active cases in the country is 13,620, and, according to the ministry, the total of confirmed cases is 15,205.

Meanwhile, Wahid Majroh, deputy health minister, in response to rumors of an invented COVID-19 vaccine, said that the ministry will not allow any individual or company to prescribe any type of medicine without the approval of the health ministry, or without ministry coordination.

Majroh also asked citizens to not use any unauthorized medicine for COVID-19 unless the medicine is approved by the ministry.

Majroh said that the cooperation of citizens is the “last hope for controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 369,254 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 6,064,778, according to Johns Hopkins University.