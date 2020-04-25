COVID-19 cases reach 1,463 in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday announced that the confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 1,463 in the country, but assured the public that the shortage of RNA extraction kits has been resolved.

The ministry shared a list of 133 new cases (46 of which was already reported by TOLOnews).

Of the 133 cases, 25 was reported in Herat, 21 in Balkh, 20 in Kandahar, 16 in Kabul, 16 in Paktia, 7 in Nimroz, 7 in Samangan, 3 in Zabul, 3 in Kapisa, 3 in Logar, 3 in Takhar, 2 in Ghor, 2 in Bamiyan, 2 in Uruzgan, 1 in Baghlan, 1 in Maidan Wardak, 1 in Helmand and 1 case in Parwan.

Mayar said that four people died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and the total number of known deaths from COVID-19 is now 47.

He did not give locations about where the deaths occurred, but said he would share details on Sunday.

Mayar said the shortage of RNA extraction kits “has been resolved” as Afghanistan has 10,000 kits that will arrive within the next few days and 50,000 kits are due in next few weeks.

He added that another 100,000 RNA extraction kits would be purchased by Afghanistan.

One of those who died was Assadullah Fazli, the former head of the Kunar public health directorate, according to local officials, who lost his life last night.