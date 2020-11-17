COVID-19 Cases surge in KPK, 115 schools closed

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan has been hit by the second-wave of corona, as the cases surge in the country strict precautions are being implemented.

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is closing the educational institutions to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided data depicting that, the timely and strictly implementation of COVID-19 SOPs kept the corona cases very low however in first two weeks of November the cases climbed to 1.75 percent from 1.22 percent.

The official state shows that, until now 115 schools have been closed due to corona cases out of which 85 have been reopened after considerable improvement while 30 are still closed. The Elementary and Secondary Education Department of KPK underscored that, the data said there are a total 43,745 public and private schools in the province including 35,488 public and 8,257 private schools.

In addition to this, 5,124,925 students are enrolled at government schools with 161,232 teaching staff; while the students’ strengthen private schools is 2,508,407 students and 111,663 teachers.

While commenting on the closure of schools, the education department remarked that till now 50 private schools were closed over violation of COVID-19 SOPs since September 15 wherein the government imposed Rs 10,000 to Rs40,000 penalty was imposed.

As the cases increase at an alarming rate, the education department have stressed that the students and parents to cooperate with the government and schools’ administration and strictly observe the COVID-19 SOPs to avoid the shutting down.

While revealing information regarding the closure of educational institutions by November 20th, The officials stated that until now the government has not taken any decision to this effect however if the situation gets worsen the closure could be announced after consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The official remarked on the issue of winter vacations saying that, these would be settled by next week in the inter-provincial meeting of NCOC while keeping in view the ratio of corona cases in each province and the federal capital.