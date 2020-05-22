Covid-19: Celebs praise doctors, other heroes in rendition of ‘Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Prominent celebrities of Pakistan showbiz industry has paid a tribute to the doctors, paramedical staff, security officers and other heroes who are making sure we can stay safe during the pandemic of coronavirus.

According to details, Shany (Naqash) Haider created a new composition for iconic track ‘Yeh Watan Hamara Hai’ to praise the unsung heroes during Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistani versatile actor Adnan Siddiqui has played the flute for the track whereas fellow stars Zara Noor Abbas, Imran Abbas, Faysal Qureshi, Ahsan Khan, Asma Abbas, Zhalay Sarhadi, Gohar Rasheed, Sadia Khan, Hira Mani, Kinza Hashmi, Nimra Khan, Anoushay Abbasi, Yasir Hussain, Asad Siddiqui, Salman Saqib, Omar Shahzad, Hassan Hayat, Zarnish Khan and Zubab Rana have sung the beautiful rendition of the song.