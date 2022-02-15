COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 587 others

KARACHI (NNI): As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,000 and 587 new cases emerged when 10,601 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,000 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 10,601 samples were tested which detected 587 cases that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,777,038 tests have been conducted against which 557,658 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.8 percent or 506,700 patients have recovered,including 851 overnight.

The CM said that currently 42,958 patients were under treatment, of them 42,681 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 262 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 236 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 587 new cases, 255 have been detected from Karachi, including 83 from Korangi, 82 East, 73 South, 10 West 6 Central and 1 Malir. Hyderabad has 105, Jamshoro 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 21, Mirpurkhas 20, Tando Allahyar 17, Thatta 14, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 10 each, Matiari and Umerkot 7 each, Kamber and Sujawal 5 each, Larkana and Tharparkar

2 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 43,440,886 vaccinations have been administered upto February 13th, and added during the last 24 hours 905,333 vaccines were inoculated – in total 44,346,219 vaccines have administered which constituted 82.33 percent of the vaccine eligible

population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.