COVID-19 claims 18 more patients, infects 270 others

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As many as 18 more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,244 and 270 new cases reported among 9,504 people tests during this time span.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,244 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 9,504 samples were tested which detected 270 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,892,773 tests have been conducted against which 254,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 236,499 patients have recovered, including 645 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,542, patients were under treatment, of them 13,030 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 481 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 439 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 270 new cases, 155 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from South, 46 East, 20 Central, 17 West and 14 Malir. Hyderabad has 31, Jamshoro and Umerkot 11 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 5 each, Nausheroferoze 3, Ghotki, Matiari, Sanghar and Larkana 2 each, Kamber, Dadu and Badin 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

Coronaviris claims 14 more lives in Punjab: The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 14 precious lives in the province whereas 428 new cases were reported on Tuesday which turned the death toll to 5,084. According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 164,696.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 266 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, seven in Kasur, five in Nankana Sahib, one in Jhelum, three in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Sialkot, six in Gujrat, 31 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, one in Jhang, three in Chineot, 23 in Sargodha,one in Mianwali,one in Khoshab, nine in Multan, four in Lodharan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Rajanpur, three in Bahawalpur,17 in Rahimyar Khan, three in Pakpatan and two cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,124,308 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 152,325 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.