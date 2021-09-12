Covid-19 claims 20 lives, 490 new cases reported

PESHAWAR (APP): Coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 490 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours, said Covid updates shared by Health Department here on Saturday.

With 20 more deaths, tall from the disease has climbed to 5270 while total active cases in the province were 8070 and overall Coronavirus cases reached to168748. As many as 11052 tests were conducted, out of which 490 were tested Covid positive.

During the same period 368 patients have also been recovered that had reached the total number of Corona cases in the province to 155408.

According to the updates shared by Health Department Peshawar division, 182 cases were reported in Peshawar division and 127 cases were reported from district Peshawar. Similarly, 39 new cases reported from Nowshera, 15 from Khyber, one in Charsadda and zero case from Mohmand district.

Similarly, 93 Covid positive cases were reported from Malakad Division with highest 66 in Chitral Lower.

Other districts including Swat has 9, Buner 6, Dir Upper 3, Malakand 7, Chital Upper 2 while no new Corona cases were reported from Dir Lower, Shangla and Bajaur districts.

Furthermore, 50 new Corona cases have been reported from Hazara division, 29 from Kohat Division, 39 from Bannu division and 16 cases from D.I. Khan respectively.