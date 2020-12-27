COVID-19 claims 22 more lives, infects 1035 others

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 22 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,491and 1,035 new cases emerged when 12,021 tests were conducted raising the tally to 211,276.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday, he said that 22 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,491 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 12,021 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,035 cases that constitute 8.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,311,918 samples have been tested against which 211,276 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 187,767 patients have recovered, including 732 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,018 patients were under treatment, of them 19,250 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 752 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 664 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1035 new cases, 845 have been detected from Karachi, including 304 from East, 212 South, 169 Central, 107 Korangi, 30 West and 23 Malir. Hyderabad has 56 cases, Kashmore 30, Badin 19, Nawabshah 17, Sanghar and Jamshoro seven each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Naushehroferoze six each, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each and Thatta one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to abide by SOPs.

COVID-19 takes away 42 more lives in Punjab on Sunday: The COVID-19 claimed another 42 lives in the province and 524 new cases were reported on Sunday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 135,665 while total deaths had been recorded 3,900.

The P&SHD confirmed that 291 new cases were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, five in Sheikhupura,one in Nankana Sahib, 68 in Rawalpindi, three in Chakwal, 21 in Jehlum, four in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat,22 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, two in Jhang, one in Chineot, eight in Sargodha,one in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 12 in Bhakkar, four in Layyah,25 in Multan, two in Vehari, two in Lodharan, one in Khanewal, nine in Bahawalpur, eight in Bahawalnagar, five in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Okara and one new case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,387,105 tests for COVID-19 so far while 121,989 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients as 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 469 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 649 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 345 ventilators were in use while 304 ones were spare so far.