COVID-19 claims 40 more lives, infects 918 others: CM Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 40 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,419 while 918 new cases emerged against 11,643 tests.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday, he said that 40 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,419 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,643 samples were tested which diagnosed 918 cases that constituted 7.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,264,519 tests have been conducted against which 207,407 cases were detected, of them 89 percent or 184,999 patients have recovered, including 807 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,989 patients were under treatment, of them 18,159 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 817 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 722 patients was stated to be critical, including 85 shifted to ventilators.

The statement says out of 918 new cases, 635 have been detected from Karachi, including 270 from East, 203 South, 92 Central, 29 Malir, 19 Korangi and 22 West.

Hyderabad 80 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 52, Kambar 20, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Umerkot nine each, Badin and Larkana seven each, Dadu, Sujawal and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Allahyar two each and Sanghar one case. The CM urged the people to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Punjab on Wednesday: The pandemic claimed another 44 lives in 24 hours, whereas 653 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 133,179 and total deaths were recorded as 3,732.

P&SHD confirmed that 360 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 83 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Attock,2 in Jehlum,2 in Gujranwala, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin,18 in Hafizabad,3 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,1 in Gujrat,36 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot, 3 in Jhang,15 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,3 in Bhakkar,3 in Layyah, 22 in Multan,1 in Lodharan,1 in Vehari, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Bahawalpur,9 in Bahawalnagar,4 in Muzaffargarh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,2 in Rajanpur, 36 in Okara, 5 in Pakpatan and 7 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,329,163 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 121,112 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 546 beds were occupied.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 341 ventilators were in use and 328 were spare so far. So far 2,778 front line healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.