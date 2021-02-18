COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 361 others

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As many as four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,267 and 361 new cases emerged when 10,863 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,267 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,863 samples were tested which detected 361 cases that constituted 3.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,914,327 tests have been conducted against which 255,038 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 238,030 patients have recovered, including 659 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,741 patients were under treatment, of them 12,286 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 445 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 406 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 361 new cases, 210 have been detected from Karachi, including 62 from East, 49 Central, 34 South, 32 Malir, 25 West and 8 Korangi. Hyderabad has 32, Mirpurkhas 14, Kashmore 13, Badin 11, Matiari 10, Shaheed Benazirabad 9, Ghotki 7, Jacobabad and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Sanghar 4, Kamber, Sujawal Tando Allahyar, Nausheroferoze and Khairpur 3 each, Dadu and Shikarpur 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronaviris claims 24 more lives, 516 new cases reported in Punjab: The coronavirus pandemic claimed another 24 precious lives in the last 24 hours while 516 new virus cases were reported on Thursday across Punjab taking the death toll to 5,138 across province so far.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 165,716.

The P&SHD confirmed that 288 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Sheikhupura, one in Nankana Sahib, 29 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Jhelum, 9 in Gujranwala, 12 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 28 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad,11 in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chiniot, nine in Sargodha,three in Mianwali, four in Bhakkar, 12 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar, 20 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Okara, one in Pakpattan and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Health Department conducted 3,147,352 tests for COVID-19 so far while 153,644 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.