Covid-19 claims one more patient, infects 225 others

KARACHI (APP): As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,596 and 225 new cases emerged when 13,653 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,596 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,653 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 6,510,470 tests have been conducted against which 470,941 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 451,327 patients have recovered, including 250 overnight.

CM said that currently 12,018 patients were under treatment, of them 11,799 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 199 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 196 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators. Out of 225 new cases, 63 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from South and Korangi each, 15 East, 3 Malir and Central each. Thatta has 30, Hyderabad 24, Nausheroferoze and Tando Muhammad Khan 20 each, Tharparkar 15, Jamshoro and Sanghar 10 each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal 7 each, Larkana 6, Umerkot 5 and Sukkur 1.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

COVID-19 claims another life in Rawalpindi ,11 new cases reported in 24 hours: The Corona virus claimed another life while 11 new cases were reported during last 24 hours raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,055 in the district.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the total infected cases included 36,065 from Rawalpindi and 2990 from other parts of the districts.

Among the new cases, the report said six belonged to Potohar town, three from Rawal town, while one each case has reported from Attock and Taxila.

“Currently 18 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting ten in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Bilal hospital,” the report said. District Health Authority updated that 37,746 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,764 with Rawalpindi and 2983 from other districts. The report informed that 176 persons were quarantined, including 91 at home and 85 in the isolation centres. The report further updated that 3,268,843 people, including 43,862 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.