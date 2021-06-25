Covid-19: Fourth wave could emerge in July, warns Asad Umar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Friday warned of a fourth COVID-19 wave in Pakistan in July, urging the nation to follow SOPs to stay safe during the pandemic.

The federal minister, who is also the chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the most important body in the country tackling the coronavirus pandemic, said the NCOC analysed data which hinted that another wave of the pandemic can hit Pakistan if safety protocols are not implemented.

“Reviewed the artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC. In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July,” Asad Umar tweeted.

“Please adhere to sop’s and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he added.