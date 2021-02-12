COVID-19: In last 24 hours 33 patients lose their life

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 cases reach 29,981 nationwide on Friday.

According to the latest data of NCOC, 1,270 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,481 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Whereas, the tally of death reached thirty three corona patients who died during past 24 hours, 29 of them were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Thursday.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), in the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh, adding that out of the total 33 deaths during last 24 hours 17 patients died on ventilators.

NCOC also mentioned that the maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 26 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

Regarding the availability of Oxygen beds, NCOC updated that maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Multan 23 percent, and ICT 21 percent.

Mentioning the facilities for corona patients in GB, AJK, Baluchistan, and NCOC stated that around 261 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 35,280 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 10,846 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 6,280 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,397 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 595 in Balochistan, 375 in GB, and 514 in AJK.

Showing the recovery rate across the country the latest data depicts that around 518,164 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 560,363 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,359, Balochistan 18,916, GB 4,929, ICT 42,401, KP 69,164, Punjab 162,875 and Sindh 252,719.

Till now about 12,218 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,183 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died on Thursday.

Eight of them died in hospital and four died out of the hospital NCOC mentions.

While giving out the data province wise, NCOC stated that 4,994 in Punjab had died with 12 deaths in past 24 hours and all of the deceased expired in the hospital.

1,980 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Thursday, 483 in ICT among two of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 197 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 279 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday, NCOC says.

It also added that in total of 8,360,823 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,162 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, NCOC mentions.