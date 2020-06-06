Covid-19: India overtakes Italy as 6th worst hit country

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6,642 deaths.

With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy’s latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths.

Today’s count was the highest single-day spike in the country, which has now overtaken Italy, according to the tally posted by the Johns Hopkins University which posted that globally the coronavirus had infected over 66.64 lakh people and claimed over 3.91 lakh lives so far.

In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State as the total number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 80,229. While the total number of active cases in the state stands at 42,224.

In Tamil Nadu, 28,694 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 26,334 coronavirus cases.

Courtesy: (Khaleejtimes)