Covid-19 kills 27 more Pakistanis in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Amid signs of Covid-19 pandemic slowing down, Pakistan has recorded another 2,597 coronavirus infections and 27 deaths during the last 24 hours (Monday), showed the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday morning.

As per the latest NCOC data, after the addition of 27 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 29,828 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,488,958 after adding the fresh 2,597 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Monday), 48,037 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.40 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,588.

During the last 24 hours (Monday), as many as 3,804 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,383,725. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 75,403.

As many as 560,036 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab, 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,277 in Islamabad, 35,111 in Balochistan, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir and 11,246 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,985 in Sindh, 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global Developments

Here are the global developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Trudeau to speak –

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under mounting pressure to act, will hold a news conference later Monday on crippling protests against Covid health rules now entering a third week in the capital Ottawa and at the US border.

– Ontario lifts vaccine pass –

The premier of Ontario announces that he will lift vaccine passport requirements in the Canadian province, the epicentre of the protests against Covid-19 health measures.

– ‘Cache of firearms’ –

Canadian police say they have arrested 11 protesters with a “cache of firearms” blocking a border crossing between Coutts, Alberta and the US state of Montana, where they are demonstrating against Covid health restrictions.

– Israelis join ‘freedom convoy’ –

Thousands of Israelis stream into Jerusalem from across the country in a “freedom convoy” against coronavirus restrictions that mirrors traffic-blocking protests in Canada and other countries.

– EU firm on vaccine patents –

The European Union stands by its refusal to lift patent protections on Covid vaccines, just days ahead of a summit with African Union countries, who regard the issue as a priority.

– Hong Kong battered by Omicron –

Hong Kong’s health facilities are overloaded by an “onslaught” of infections, its leader says, as a rise in Omicron cases threatens to bring down the city’s “zero-Covid” policy.

– Germany hopes to relax rules –

Germany hopes to lift most restrictions by March 20 with the country still suffering high infection rates.

– Camilla tests positive –

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for coronavirus a few days after her husband Prince Charles, their office in London says.

– World Cup qualifier –

FIFA orders Brazil and Argentina to replay a World Cup qualifying match halted in Sao Paulo in September over alleged Covid-19 quarantine breaches by the visitors.

– Over 5.8 million dead –

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,816,122 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1900 GMT Monday.

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 919,845, followed by Brazil with 638,362, and India 509,011.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.