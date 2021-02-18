Covid-19 kills 52 more Pakistanis in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,272 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours (Wednesday), the latest data from the National Command and Control (NCOC) shows.

There were 52 more causalities related to the deadly disease as death toll due to coronavirus has reached 12,488 that represents a ratio of 2.2%.

According to the latest figures, 1,048 new coronavirus cases emerged in the last 24 hours after conducting 36,543 tests. It takes the total cases tally to 564,077 that returned positive after conducting 8,567,761 total tests so far.

The number of active cases in the country have reduced to 24,176 with 1,666 patients in critical condition. There were 2,052 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 530,597 with a 93.5% recovery rate.

Punjab

Punjab, the most populous province in the country, has reported 516 new cases in last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 165,716 with 6,934 active cases. In Punjab, 24 more patients died of coronavirus as the death toll reached 5,138. With 775 new recoveries, 153,644 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

Sindh

The most affected province Sindh has recorded 392 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 254,678 with 13,044 active cases. In Sindh, 19 more patients died of the deadly disease as the death toll reached 4,263. With 872 new recoveries, 237,371 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 183 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 70,306 with 2,015 active cases. The province reported 8 new virus-related deaths as the death toll reached 2,051. With 256 new recoveries, 66,240 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Balochistan

Balochistan has recorded another 4 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 18,958 with 91 active cases. The province reported no new death as the death toll remained at 199. With one new recovery, 18,668 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Islamabad

Islamabad has recorded 108 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 43,029 with 1,512 active cases. With one new death reported in the Federal Capital as the virus death toll reached 487. With 107 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients is 41,030 in the federal capital so far.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 67 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 9,629 with 514 active cases. With no new death reported, the death toll remains at 284. There were 40 new recoveries in the AJK as 8,831 patients have recovered so far from the virus.

Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded two new cases during the last 24 hours, as the tally reached 4,945 with 30 active cases. No new death reported in the province, the death toll remains at 102. There were one new recovery reported as well as patients recovered from the deadly disease remained at 4,813.