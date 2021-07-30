Covid-19 kills 86 more Pakistanis in last 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,537 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 21, when 4,007 new cases were reported.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,024,861, including 938,843 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.79 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 86 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,295, the NCOC said, adding that 3,117 people are in critical condition.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 377,231 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 355,483 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 143,213 cases. Islamabad, 86,945, Balochistan, 30,162, AJK, 23,819 and GB has reported 8,008 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 27,875,999 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 30, including 21,968,070 partial doses and 5,907,929 two doses.