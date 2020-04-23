COVID-19: Massive Telethon underway for fund raising

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A massive Ehsaas Telethon by government and private TV channels is underway for raising funds to fight COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is participating in the special transmission to respond to queries by journalists and callers.

According to the officials sources, the basic objective of this transmission to sensitize citizens within the country and abroad to come forward and help the countrymen during this testing time of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed Khan says telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund.