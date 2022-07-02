COVID-19: No masks in crowded animal markets as cases rise

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: On Saturday around 800 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Pakistan. According to the data of National Institute of Health four people died while 126 were in critical condition.

The positivity ration of COVID-19 recorded was at 4.47 percent. Medical experts have already warned public about the surge in coronavirus cases which might start the sixth wave of the pandemic.

The arrival of Eid ul Azha, large number of people have started visiting the animal markets to buy sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid. However, this scribe during the visit to various animal markets found out the hardly anyone visiting the markets was wearing the mask.

During interaction with the people The Frontier Post learnt that people were more concerned about the lumpy skin disease that hit the cattle in Pakistan. Buyers who were visiting the animal markets were of the view that they were already vaccinated and that was why they were not wearing the mask.

However, they wanted the government to get arrangements done for the vaccination of the animals at the markets so that people could buy them without any fear.

The lukewarm response from the provincial government for not forcing people to use the preventive measures against COVID-19 may put lives in danger. Although, people are equally aware of the seriousness of the COVID-19 issue yet no one not even the elderly people were wearing masks.

With the number of buyers at the markets increasing the danger of spreading of COVID especially when the people are accompanied by children and elderly is also increasing. Therefore, government should take steps before it is too late.