Covid-19: PIA issues new SOPs for employees

F.P. Report

KARACHI: According to a circular issued by the PIA authorities on Sunday, wearing a face mask has been declared mandatory for employees during office working hours.

The PIA has advised employees to avoid shaking hands and even hugging to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued new standards operational procedures (SOPs) for its employees in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staffers should stay away from people with cough, fever and cold, reads the circular. Any employee with a fever, cough or cold will be isolated, the administration said in a circular.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Monday issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the domestic flights to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus and to keep the passengers and the crew safe from the pathogen.

A spokesperson of the PCAA said that the new SOPs will come into effect from 6th of October and will remain in force till 31st of December.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Sunday reported 12 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll from the disease to 6,570.

As per the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC), as many as 28,893 samples were tested during this period, out of which 666 detected positive.