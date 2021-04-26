Covid-19 situation in India ‘beyond heartbreaking’: WHO chief

GENEVA (AFP): The World Health Organization (WHO) chief voiced alarm Monday at India’s record-breaking wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, saying the organisation was rushing to help address the crisis.

“The situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

His comments came as India battles a catastrophic coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums working at full capacity.

A surge in recent days has seen patients’ families taking to social media to beg for oxygen supplies and locations of available hospital beds, and has forced the capital New Delhi to extend a week-long lockdown.

“World Health Organization (WHO) is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies,” Tedros said.