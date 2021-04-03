Covid-19 spread: NCOC lays special focus on Peshawar, Swat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The NCOC morning session held on Saturday with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair through video link and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The Forum was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid health facilities with a special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

The Forum emphasised that all Covid Vaccination Centres must ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

The Forum was briefed that the single-dose CanSino Covid vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (5 April, 2021) onwards.

The Forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check the violation of preventive Covid SOPs.

The establishment of call centres at district levels to pursue registered senior citizens for vaccination was also discussed to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive. All registered citizens were encouraged to get themselves vaccinated.