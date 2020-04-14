COVID-19 Testing Lab halts work in Kandahar, citing lack of kits

KANDAHAR (TOLO News): A COVID-19 sample testing center halted its operation in Kandahar province on Tuesday due to lack of kits and other personal protection equipment, the provincial health department said.

The Kandahar health department called on the Afghan Ministry of Public Health to take action and resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, residents in Kandahar have warned that the virus could further spread among the people if actions are not taken.

“We have requested that the Ministry of Health send us the kits, we also insisted that the World Health Organization help us, however, we have not received any kits so far, we have not been able to process the samples we gathered today and yesterday, therefore the laboratory is now paralyzed,” said Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Naderi, the head of the Kandahar Health Department.

According to medical officials in Kandahar, at least 300 patients suspected of being infected with COVID-19 have been tested in Kandahar. The suspected patients are from Kandahar, Helmand and Urozgan provinces.

“The kits that we received before are no longer useable because we conducted many tests with them, so we are no longer able to continue our activities. We call for the swift delivery of the kits,” said Dr. Mohammad Nasim, the COVID-19 lab manager in Kandahar.

“The work of the laboratory must continue, it is good for the south zone of the country. But now we are very concerned after we heard that the lab has halted its activities, the government needs to address this issue,” said Sami Ghairatmal, a local journalist in Kandahar.

“The lack of a laboratory in Kandahar is a major problem, it has created a lot of problems for the people. The World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health should take action regarding this issue,” said Rahimullah Rahimi, a resident in Kandahar.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 49 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 714. Kandahar has 100 positive cases of COVID-19.