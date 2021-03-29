COVID citations rare, but plenty of repeat offenders

COLARADO (Axios): From ignoring mask requirements to unlawfully remaining open, Denver issued at least 327 violations of COVID-19 public health orders in the past year — with restaurants and bars leading the list of violators.

By the numbers: Restaurants and bars represented 44% of offenders between May 19, 2020, and March 18, 2021, an Axios analysis of city data finds.

Retail businesses ranked second highest at 22%.

At least 37 businesses, or about 11%, had more than one violation.

79% of offenses were mask violations.

“To give the bad actors a pass would be patently unfair to the thousands of businesses that are following the rules, to say nothing of the on-going risk to the public,” said city attorney Kristin Bronson in a statement.

Of note: Less than 2% of the 18,780 total compliance interactions during that time period resulted in enforcement.

The other side: Some businesses in Denver are challenging their violations, with many arguing the city’s rules are arbitrary and enforcement is inconsistent.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School — which has been cited three times for breaching mask and social distancing rules — tells Axios that the health department’s citations “were not justified” and school officials are “seeking to have them dismissed.”

E3 Fitness owner Justin Holle — whose business has been temporarily ordered closed after five citations — says he is also challenging his violations.

What they’re saying: “The rules aren’t fairly placed on all businesses, and I think the fitness industry in particular has been a scarlet letter pariah from the beginning of this,” Holle told Alayna.

Yes, but: All five businesses that have challenged their public health order violations — Hobby Lobby, Urban Air Trampoline, Beta Nightclub, Spanky’s Roadhouse and Urban Sombrero — have lost in court, according to the city attorney’s office.

The big picture: Colorado is one of 19 states whose coronavirus cases are increasing. Meanwhile, Gov. Jared Polis is continuing to loosen restrictions, including in restaurants and bars.