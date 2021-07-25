COVID claims 19 more lives in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Sundat that as many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 5,833 and 2,343 new cases emerged when 18,122 tests were conducted.

This he stated, he added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,833 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 18,122 samples were tested which detected 2,343 cases that constituted 12.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,891,722 tests have been conducted against which 367,075 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.2 percent or 323,585 patients have recovered, including 799 overnight.

The CM said that currently 37,657 patients were under treatment; of them 36,446 were in home isolation, 67 at isolation centers and 1,144 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,024 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,343 new cases, 1,932 have been detected from Karachi. According to the report Karachi East 698, Karachi South 386, Karachi Central 334, Korangi 255, Malir 148, Karachi West 111, Hyderabad 58, Matiari 55, Thatto 47, Sanghar 43, Badin 37, NawabShah 24, JamShoro 23, Tharparkar 18, Dadu 14, Sujawal & Umarkot 12 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 9, Larkano & Kashmore 6 each Noushehro Feroz 3, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allhayar, Ghotki & Jacobabad 2 each and Khairpur one new covid19 cases reported.

Shah said that 7783 tests were conducted in the city on Sunday against which 24.82 percent or 1932 cases were detected. He termed it a very serious situation and urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measure to stay safe.

Covid-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab , 529 new cases reported: Coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Punjab, while 529 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data released by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the death toll reached 10,939 and total number of recorded cases reached 352,682. As many as, 330,986 patients have recovered so far.

Currently 10,757 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 448 recovered in last 24 hours .

Health department conducted 17,525 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and total number of tests reached 6.04 million.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours as many as 215,133 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres, and the total number of vaccinated persons reached 13,435,419 in the province.

Karachi records above 20 pct covid-19 positivity ratio: The COVID positivity ratio in six cities of Pakistan remained above 10 percent as Karachi recorded highest 20.72 percent in country, it was learnt on Sunday. Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources at the Ministry of National Health.

The sources shared that six districts in the country have reported over 10 percent COVID positivity ratio in last 24 hours including Karachi 20.72 percent, Peshawar 14.12 pct, Skardu 13.25 pct, Gilgit 12.08 pct, Muzaffarabad 13.59 percent and Nowshera 12.12 pct.

The test positivity rate in Mirpur remained 5.41 pct, while in Diamir zero positivity of tests reported.

The test positivity ratio in Islamabad remained 8.22 pct, Hyderabad 7.69 percent, Swabi 5.26, Mardan 4.22 and Abbottabad 5.56 percent, according to the sources.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 4.66 percent, Bahawalpur 4.13 pct, Jhelum 4.40 pct, Quetta 3.03 percent, Multan 0.97 pct, Gujrat 0.52, Swat 1.23 pct, Charsadda 1.92 percent and Faisalabad 1.01 percent, sources said.

The COVID-19 claimed 45 more lives in the last 24 hours in country, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,016.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 2,819 new cases of Covid-19 emerged with the postivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.32 per cent. The country’s caseload climbed to 1,004,694 after 2,819 new cases were detected. A total of 2,573 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,176 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 925,958.