Covid deaths: Ghani expresses solidarity with India

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has expressed his solidarity with the people of India, where COVID-19 infections have hit record levels. 349,691 new coronavirus cases surfaced across India — the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

At least 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in India — which has donated vaccines to several regional countries — in the last 24 hours, says the Union Health Ministry. Perturbed by the situation, Ghani tweeted: “Our hearts go out to the Indian people and government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID.”

On behalf of the Afghan people and government, the president wrote: “We send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus.” His Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar also extended his support for India’s struggle against COVID-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines.”