COVID19: Dr Zafar dispels impression of facilities’ crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has dispelled the impression of any crisis of availability of beds, ventilators, and other facilities for Corona patients.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, he said only 28 percent of ventilators has so far been engaged for Covid-19 patients and there is no crisis in this regard.

Dr Zafar Mirza said 723 patients are in critical condition and 201 of them or on ventilators, which is the maximum number of people on ventilators.

He said we have also developed a Resource Management System to collect and provide real-time information about Corona patients throughout Pakistan.

Giving details of the RMS, Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Board, Shabahat Ali said all the hospitals across Pakistan have been linked with this system.

He said these hospitals can individually update real time data to provide a unified and consolidated picture of the resources available to treat Corona patients in various hospitals.

Shabahat Ali said volunteer and social welfare organizations and government agencies like Eidhi Foundation and Rescue 1122 will also be given access to RMS so that they can get updated information about availability of beds, ventilators, and Personal Protection Equipment for people suffering from COVID-19.

He said over 1,500 hospitals across the country have been linked with this system, providing real time information about availability of space, beds, ventilators, and other facilities to handle Corona patients before moving to a particular health facility.