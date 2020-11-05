CPC amendments: Secretary Law appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Secretary Law Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appeared before Peshawar High Court (PHC) in case regarding amendments made in Civil Procedure Code (CPC), on Thursday.

Secretary Law informed Peshawar High Court that cabinet meeting was postponed because Prime Minister had called ministerial meeting on coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary Law also informed that Civil Procedure Code (CPC) amendment has placed on agenda of cabinet meeting.

During hearing Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that hundreds of clients from different areas are coming to court for justice.

He added that public is knocking doors of court for resolution of their problems.

Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that now it is necessary to resolve the issue after prolong strike observed by the lawyers. Justice Qaiser Rashid also remarked that it shall be better to file writ against amendment in CPC.

The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Lal Jan heard the petition and adjourned further hearing till 10 November.

Simultaneously, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council had called for strike from courts across province from 17 October and will be continued to 7 November.