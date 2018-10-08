CPEC is future of country: Deputy Speaker

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was committed to welfare of people of Balochistan and development, progress and prosperity of the province.

Talking to PTV, he said the prime minister was concerned about development ,planning and security situation of the province.

He said the prime minister, during his visit, had been briefed about border security situation and other matters including development, planning and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said CPEC was the future of the country.

Qasim Suri said after the passage of 18th amendment the provincial fund was not utilized properly for the welfare of people of the province which was very unfortunate.

He said Balochistan was full of resources like minerals, gold, copper, and many others, adding most of the resources would be utilized for the betterment of the province and its people’s welfare.

He said majority jobs would be given to Baloch people in Gwadar projects.

