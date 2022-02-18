CPEC projects to benefit whole country: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while inaugurating the “Islamabad Office for bringing Gwadar to the Capital” organized by Rafi Group said that CPEC projects are development not only for Balochistan but for the whole country.

He said that Gwadar port would prove to be one of the best economic hubs in the world. Chairman Senate said that ports play a key role in the development of a country and therefore we have introduced Gwadar as an active port in the world and there is no denying to the geographical importance of Gwadar. “Gwadar will be important for the development of the whole region” said Sanjrani.

The role of Gwadar Port will be an important milestone in the development of the country where there are vast opportunities for investment and trade. “Domestic and foreign investors can take advantage of these opportunities” said Chairman Senate.

Chairman Senate expressed while talking about its geographical importance, that Gwadar is central to the Pak-China Economic Corridor. He said that the positive effects of CPEC projects would boost the economy of the entire country. He said that investors are showing interest in Gwadar and five billion dollars is expected to be invested by next year.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the efforts of Rafi Group for development of Gwadar. He said that a number of companies from the private sector have expressed interest in investing in Gwadar and the government is in touch with them. Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Chairman Rafi Group, gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman Senate regarding the projects launched in Gwadar.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was accompanied by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Kauda Babar and Senator Prince Ahmed Omar Ahmedzai, Senator Abdul Qadir and Senator Ahmed Khan. NNI