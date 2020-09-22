CPECA approves three border markets to formalize trade with neighbours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said three border markets approved as a pilot project including Mand and Gabd in Balochistan and Shaheedan Dan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Asim Saleem Bajwa said, “It will transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbours. #PakistanMovingForward.”

He said these three border markets are out of 18 approved markets to be set up at border areas. Asim Saleem Bajwa said integrating the remote areas as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives as the premier emphasised focus on earlier neglected areas.