CPI inflation decelerates to 8.3% on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.3 percent on year-on-year basis in November 2020, from 8.9 percent during October, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it, increased 0.8% in November as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2020 and an increase of 1.3 percent in November 2019.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.0% on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.3% in the previous month and 12.1% in November 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in November 2019.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 10.5% on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.3% in the previous month and 13.6% in November 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in November 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 9.9% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.3% a month earlier and an increase of 20.2% in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0% a month earlier and an increase of 3.7% in November 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.0% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.1% a month earlier and an increase of 11.2% in November 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 0.9% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.9% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8% in corresponding month (November 2019) of last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.6% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 7.5% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in November, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.4% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.4% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.3% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 6.5% in the previous month and by 9.5% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019. Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 9.1% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 9.5% in the previous month and by 10.7% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.