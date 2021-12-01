CPI inflation recorded at 11.5 percent in November

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 11.5 percent on year-on-year (yoY) basis during the month of November 2021 compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Wednesday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 3.0 percent when compared to previous month (October), according to PBS data.

According to breakup figures of PBS, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 12.0% on a year-on-year basis in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 9.6% in the previous month and 7.0% in November 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.9% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.7% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in November 2020.

On the other hand, the CPI inflation Rural, increased by 10.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7% in the previous month and 10.5% in November 2020. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 3.1% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 1.1% in November 2020.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 18.1% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 15.2% a month earlier and an increase of 9.9% in November 2020. On a MoM basis, it increased by 3.6% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.1% a month earlier and an increase of 1.1% in November 2020.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 27.0% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 21.2% a month earlier and an increase of 5.0% in November 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.8% in November 2021 as compared to an increase of 4.2% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.9% in corresponding month i.e. November 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy, increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in November, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7% in the previous month and 5.6% in November, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in November, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2020.

The rural core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 8.2% on (YoY) basis in November, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.7% in the previous month and 7.4% in November, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.8% in November, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.8% on (YoY) basis in November, 2021 as compared to 8.7% in the previous month and 6.3% in November, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.7% in November, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2020

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.5% on (YoY) basis in November, 2021 as compared to 8.2% in the previous month and by 9.1% in November, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 2.2% in November, 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2020.