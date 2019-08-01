F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here on Thursday expressed his resolves that crackdown on electricity theft to continue across country.

Omar Ayub said that ‘Power theft’ areas to brave load-shedding and added that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government did nothing for the betterment of the province.

He termed Sindh hub of corruption and added that the provincial government was not cooperation with the federal government to address public issues. Omar Ayub said that power theft and transmission issues were inherited to the PTI-led government.

The minister said that Balochistan was provided additional funds worth Rs5 billion during the last five years. He said that tube wells were being shifted to solar power in Balochistan.

Earlier on July 6, the national exchequer had borne a huge financial loss of more than Rs45 billion due to electricity theft and other damages during the fiscal year of 2017-18, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had said.

The report released by the power regulatory authority regarding details of electricity supply companies of the country estimated the financial loss to the sector up to Rs45 billion.