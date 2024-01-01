Crackdown on those involved in propaganda, fake news against state institutions, government officials

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD :The federal government has initiated a crackdown against those involved in propaganda, fake news on social media and harassment.

The federal cabinet has approved the rules of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Strict action would be taken against those involved in propaganda against state institutions and government officials.

Culprits involved in cyber-crimes would be given the penalty of 5 to 10 years imprisonment and hefty fines.

NCCIA would be operationalised with complete powers after 11 months.

NCCIA is authorised to connect with international organisations for action against cyber-crimes.

It is pertinent to note that the caretaker government approved the establishment of NCCIA in December 2023.

The FIA Cyber Wing would be dissolved and relevant officers would serve in the authority for one year.